Man held for killing brother with spade in Greater Noida: Police

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his elder brother with a spade while he was sleeping near his agricultural field in Greater Noida’s Jewar, police said.

Police said Devendra was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway. (Representational image)

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The victim, Bhole Shankar, 50, a resident of Neemka village, was found dead around 6am on Tuesday after family members went to wake him, police said.

According to investigators, Shankar had been sleeping on a cot near his field when his younger brother, Devendra, allegedly attacked him with a spade. The weapon was recovered from near the spot, police said.

Police said CCTV footage captured Devendra in the area around 3am. He was subsequently found missing, prompting police to search for him.

“The suspect, Devendra, was arrested from the Charauli underpass in Jewar on Tuesday,” Noida police said in a statement.

Investigators initially suspected that a property dispute between the brothers may have led to the killing. Following Devendra’s arrest, police said they also learnt that relations between the two had deteriorated over other family disputes.

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{{^usCountry}} “Apart from the property dispute, relations between the brothers had soured over a family dispute,” said a police officer involved in the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Apart from the property dispute, relations between the brothers had soured over a family dispute,” said a police officer involved in the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said the brothers had quarrelled on earlier occasions as well.

Shankar is survived by his wife and two children. A case of murder has been registered at Jewar police station.

Police said Devendra was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.