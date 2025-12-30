Man kills wife; dies by suicide in Greater Noida

A man allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide at their residence after a quarrel in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh in what appeared to be a case of murder-suicide, police said on Monday. A visiting team of Bisrakh police station broke the door and found the two dead. (Representational image)

The incident took place Sunday evening when neighbours heard a heated argument between the two and called the police. Officers broke down the door to the residence to find the wife lying in a pool of blood and the man having evidently died by suicide. Both had cut marks on their body.

Police suspect that the two had attacked each other and that the wife, who had a deep laceration on her throat, had died of excessive bleeding. A knife was found near her body.

“The exact reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that the incident followed their domestic dispute,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

The couple had been married for around 13 years and had no kids. Family members told the police that the two were having a dispute and case in that regard was pending in court.

The man worked as a security guard and his wife as a domestic helper, police said. They were renting the room for ₹2,500 per month and neighbours had heard them quarrel in the past.

“On Sunday around 7pm, the two entered into a heated argument and assaulted each other with a knife. When locals heard them shouting out loudly, they approached their room but found it locked from inside,” said a police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

“Despite multiple attempts when they didn’t open the door, neighbours alerted their landlord, who resides in a neighbouring society,” the officer added.

A visiting team of Bisrakh police station broke the door and found the two dead. “Both had sustained multiple injuries. The man suffered cut marks on his neck and body, while the woman had cuts on her face and a deep cut mark on her neck,” said the officer cited above.

No case has been registered yet and further investigation is on, the SHO said.