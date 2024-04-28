 Massive fire breaks out at a building in Noida's Sector 65 - Hindustan Times
Massive fire breaks out at a building in Noida's Sector 65

ANI | ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 07:33 AM IST

Efforts are underway to douse off the blaze, while the reason of the fire has not been known so far.

A massive fire broke out at a building in Noida's Sector 65 in the wee hours of Sunday. According to the news agency ANI, fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire.

The fire broke out on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.(ANI)
As per the visuals shared by the news agency, the flames can be seen gripping the building from bottom to the top floor.

Last Sunday, a major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi with the officials citing hot and dry weather conditions as a possible cause of fire at the landfill.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons in the matter.

According to police, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) has been registered at Ghazipur police station and a probe has begun.

The Delhi government later directed its environment department to submit a detailed report on the causes of the fire and an action plan to prevent similar incidents at such sites in the summer.

Earlier in March, a fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida West and five fire tenders had rushed to the spot to douse off the blaze.

(This is a developing story)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

