Delhi cops file FIR into Ghazipur landfill fire

Delhi Police on Monday filed an FIR into the Ghazipur landfill fire against unidentified persons, saying they would investigate the cause of the fire, impact of smoke on people living in the area and whether there was any foul play behind the incident. Officials said firefighters worked in shifts to control the fire. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Police registered the FIR under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) at the Ghazipur police station. No government agency was named, they clarified.

Senior police officers on Monday said they took cognisance of the intense fire and will investigate the matter. “It is a matter of public safety since there have been several complaints from locals living near the landfill. They said they have been facing difficulty breathing and experiencing shortness of breath. Children aren’t able to go to schools. We wish to investigate the cause behind the fire... how it started and how it spread so soon,” an officer, not wishing to be named, said.

The fire was initially reported around 5.20pm on Sunday, following which the Delhi Fire Services took 17 hours to rein in the flames and douse the fire. Fire officials said the fire spread to other mounds of garbage and “toxic” fumes engulfed the area, hindering their operations.

“Workers at the landfill and locals also alleged a delay in call to the DFS. We will conduct an inquiry,” the officer said.

The 17-hour firefighting operation

DFS chief Atul Garg said following the call about the fire at 5.22pm, two fire tenders were sent to the spot. As the fire soon spread, a total of 10 tenders were pressed into service.

Garg said: “The teams worked in difficult terrain and weather conditions. There was a heavy blanket of smoke covering the area, making it difficult for everyone. We wore masks but it was too hot and there was a lot of smoke. Firefighters worked tirelessly for 10-12 hours.”

Officials said firefighters worked in shifts to control the fire.

“Although the height of the landfill has reduced over the years, it was still difficult to access some parts of the landfill because of uneven ground and toxic substances. The smoke was toxic. There was metal, glass and many other items. At least four to five firefighters were injured. They sustained minor injuries to their limbs while trying to move around,” a fire official said.

Naresh Kumar, DFS official, said the fire could have started due to flammable gases in the landfill. “There was a risk of fire erupting while firemen were working at the landfill. It was an overnight operation. We managed to control the fire by the morning,” he said.