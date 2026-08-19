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Moving car erupts into flames in Noida Sector 100

Noida: A moving car caught fire in Noida’s Sector 100 late Monday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that the cab driver, however, safely evacuated the vehicle and no injuries were reported

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 08:25:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Noida: A moving car caught fire in Noida’s Sector 100 late Monday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that the cab driver, however, safely evacuated the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Official said locals alerted them around 11pm that a moving Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG variant had burst into flames near the Sector 100 villas. (HT Photos/Videograb)
Official said locals alerted them around 11pm that a moving Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG variant had burst into flames near the Sector 100 villas. (HT Photos/Videograb)

Official said locals alerted them around 11pm that a moving Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG variant had burst into flames near the Sector 100 villas. “Upon receiving information, we immediately rushed to the spot and alerted the fire department,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“The cab driver, identified as a man in his 30s and resident of Sector 71, was heading towards Amrapali Sapphire from the Sector 104 side when smoke suddenly started billowing out of the ignition,” the officer added.

Police said the man somehow managed to park his vehicle on the roadsided and safely alighted from it. Subsequently, a fire engine extinguished the blaze in half an hour. However, by the time the fire was doused, the car had been gutted by flames.

Separately, in Greater Noida, a fire broke out at a hostel in Kasna.

Fire officials said that on Monday morning, a short-circuit in the air conditioner allegedly triggered a fire on the fifth floor of the hostel. Four fire tenders were pressed into service, and the flames were brought under control within an hour.

“The hostel was vacant and no casualties were reported,” the fire department said in a statement on Tuesday.

 
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