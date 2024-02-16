NCRTC unveils first of 10 train sets set to operate on Meerut Metro line

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, on Friday unveiled the first look of the three-coach metro train set that has been manufactured at a facility in Savli, Gujarat, and said the train will be operated on the local metro module in Meerut, which will be part of the 82km long RRTS network to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut by June 2025. The metro train will have transverse and longitudinal seating, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, mobile charging facility, auto control ambient lighting system and other amenities. (HT Photo)

In all, 10 Metro trains will operate on the Metro module in Meerut, and these trains will be housed at the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad, said NCRTC officials.

The RRTS Ghaziabad section has Namo Bharat trains, which have six coaches each and an operational speed of 160km/hour. They have silver coaches with red stripes.

The metro train sets, officials said, will have a maximum operational speed of 120km/hour and three coaches sporting mustard coloured stripes for easy identification and differentiation.

“The interior colour scheme of Metro train sets will also be changed to give it a more distinct look. Unlike very limited longitudinal seating in Namo Bharat trains, the Metro train coaches will have 2x2 transverse as well as longitudinal seating. The RRTS stations are located at distance of 5-7km, while Metro stations will be at a distance of 1-2km,” said an official from NCRTC, asking not to be named.

The metro trains will be able to accommodate a maximum of 700 passengers, while the RRTS trains can accommodate double that number, said officials.

The RRTS corridor in Meerut spans 23km with 13 stations.

It has four RRTS stations --Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram. The local Metro stations are Partapur, Rithani, Bhrampuri, Meerut (central), Bhaisali, MES Colony, Daurli and Meerut (north) and Modipuram (depot).

“The first of 10 metro train sets was handed over on Friday. These three-coach metro trains will be deployed in Meerut for local commute and will give the city its first modernised local transit system. The metro trains will have a separate fare chart, which will be released in the coming months. The passengers will be able to use the same ticket for travelling on the RRTS and metro,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

The metro trains will have comfortable standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, infotainment system, auto control ambient lighting system and other amenities, besides stretchers and wheelchairs for those who need them, said officials.