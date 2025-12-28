New EV manufacturing unit planned in YEIDA Sector 8D

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has issued a letter of intent to Neenjas Electric for allotment of a 20,000 square metre industrial plot in sector 8D, officials said on Saturday. This will mark another addition to the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing cluster near the upcoming Noida International Airport. Representative photo (Hindustan Times)

Officials said the facility will focus on manufacturing on-board EV chargers and solar power banks to strengthen the domestic supply chain for high-capacity power electronics and renewable energy storage systems.

Yeida CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh handed over the letter to Neenjas Electric managing director Vineet Gupta on Friday, officials said.

Officials said the sector 8D location offers strategic advantages due to its proximity to the airport and access to expressway-linked logistics.

The company plans to develop products catering to two-wheelers, three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles, with a focus on high IP-rated onboard chargers and advanced solar power bank systems designed for Indian operating conditions, officials added.

“The Yamuna Expressway region is being developed as a key destination for EV and allied manufacturing. Such projects are expected to contribute to local employment generation and support India’s clean energy transition”, said Singh. He added that the project is expected to involve an investment of around ₹169 crore.

Over the past few years, Yeida has been promoting the Yamuna Expressway area as a hub for electric mobility, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, added officials.