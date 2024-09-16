NLU Ranchi wins national moot court competition at Gautam Buddha University

The National Law University (NLU) Ranchi has emerged winners of the two-day national moot court competition organised by the School of Law, Justice, and Governance at Gautam Buddha University, college admissions said on Monday. The competition saw the Army Institute of Law securing the runner-up position, while Tripti Shrivastava from Lloyd College was awarded the best speaker title. (HT Photo)

The competition, held on September 14-15, saw the Army Institute of Law securing the runner-up position, while Tripti Shrivastava from Lloyd College was awarded the best speaker title. The best memorial award went to Agrasen Institute of Management Studies, assistance professor of GBU Arvind Kumar said.

The closing session of the event on September 15 was marked by the final round and a series of addresses from distinguished guests including Allahabad high court judge justice Vinay Kumar Mathur, who emphasized the importance of staying connected to societal changes in legal practice.

He also highlighted the multidisciplinary knowledge required for legal expertise.

Special guest justice P K Shrivastava, chairman of the law commission (Uttar Pradesh), spoke on the need for service to the nation in the legal profession. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, Delhi high court judge, encouraged participants to embrace hard work and not be discouraged by failures. He underscored the role of moot court competitions in refining advocacy skills.

In his presidential address, vice-chancellor prof Ravindra Kumar Sinha spoke on the growing importance of law in the face of technological advancements and how such developments pose challenges to legal frameworks.

A total of 54 teams from across the country participated in the competition, which was judged in its final round by the top bench of judges.