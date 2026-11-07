Noida, Food safety officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar seized 6,425 kg of food items worth around ₹70.83 lakh and destroyed another 1,025 kg of perishable products during a special nearly month-long inspection drive ahead Diwali, the district administration said.

Noida admin seizes 6,425 kg food items, destroys 1,025 kg in pre-Diwali festive drive

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The Food Safety and Drug Administration also collected 129 samples for laboratory testing, issued improvement notices to 35 food establishments and suspended the licences or registrations of four establishments for serious irregularities during the drive conducted between October 9 and November 5, it said in a statement issued on Friday.

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Quoting the action taken during the campaign, Assistant Commissioner Sarvesh Mishra said, "A total of 6,425 kg of food items, valued at approximately ₹70,83,900, was seized on suspicion of adulteration, misbranding and violations of food safety regulations."

He further said that 1,025 kg of perishable food items, including sweets and khoya, worth approximately ₹2,96,500, was destroyed as it was found prima facie unfit for human consumption due to suspected adulteration or unhygienic conditions of manufacturing, storage, sale and transportation.

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{{^usCountry}} The campaign was conducted across different parts of the district under the direction of the district magistrate to ensure the availability of unadulterated, safe and quality food and beverages during the festive season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campaign was conducted across different parts of the district under the direction of the district magistrate to ensure the availability of unadulterated, safe and quality food and beverages during the festive season. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the administration, food safety teams monitored food establishments, manufacturing and storage facilities, points of sale and transportation of food products during the special enforcement exercise.

Mishra said food business operators had been directed to procure food items only from licensed or registered suppliers, preserve purchase bills and verify manufacturing dates, batch numbers and other mandatory details before storing or selling products.

He said the department would continue inspections and raids to ensure compliance with prescribed food safety standards and initiate action against those found violating the regulations.

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