Noida all set for 122 crore power infra upgrade, says discom PVVNL

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the power distribution company under the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), will be taking up works to strengthen the electricity infrastructure in Noida at a cost of ₹122 crore. Of the total amount, ₹ 87 crore will be spent in urban areas while the remaining will be spent in rural areas, said PVVNL. (HT Photo)

Officials at the discom, during a review meeting organised by Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, in the presence of local member of ParliamentMahesh Sharma and Jewar MLA , Dhirendra Singh, on Saturday, said works such as replacement of old transformers, feeders, power cables, electric poles and other dilapidated power structures, have to be completed within two months, under the central government-funded revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS).

The DM said officials have been directed to chalk out plans and coordinate with public representatives for suggestions.

Verma said, “The RDSS is an ambitious scheme of the Centre to improve the quality, reliability and affordability of power through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector.”

“The officials concerned have been directed to chalk out an action plan for power-related works to be done under the scheme in urban and rural areas of Noida and incorporate suggestions from local representatives while also coordinate with the general public,” said the DM.

Chief engineer, PVVNL, Rajeev Mohan said, “Under the RDSS, a sum of ₹122 crore has to be utilised for improving electricity infrastructure in Noida. This includes strengthening the infrastructure by replacing old, dilapidated structures with new transformers, feeders, electric poles, cables, and meter boxes. Of the total amount, ₹87 crore has been designated for urban areas while the remaining has to be spent on the development in the rural areas,” he said, adding that the works have to be completed within two months.

Emphasising on the importance of RDSS, MP Sharma and MLA Singh said the works set to be completed under the scheme must be done in a planned manner while ensuring quality work.