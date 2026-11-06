Noida authority sends DPR of 84-crore Sector 148-150 flyover to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting

Noida authority has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a flyover connecting sectors 148 and 150 and sent it to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting, officials said on Friday.

Noida Authority has sent the ₹84.16-crore flyover DPR to IIT Roorkee for vetting. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

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Krishna Karunesh, authority’s chief executive officer said, “The proposed flyover will be 610 metres long and 9.5 metres wide, and will be built at an estimated cost of ₹84.16 crore. The DPR has been sent to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting. Once the institute submits its report, the authority will initiate the process of hiring a developer for execution. The work is expected to be completed in 18 months.”

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Also Read: Noida approves ₹85-crore arch flyover between Sectors 148, 150

Officials said the project is particularly significant for Sector 150, where a Sports City is being developed.

Besides, the flyover is also expected to improve access to sectors 149, 151, 152 and 153 and adjoining areas.

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{{^usCountry}} At present, commuters travelling between the sectors have to use an existing underpass beneath the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to cross from one side to the other. The underpass is relatively narrow, making it difficult for vehicles to pass smoothly, particularly when traffic movement increases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, commuters travelling between the sectors have to use an existing underpass beneath the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to cross from one side to the other. The underpass is relatively narrow, making it difficult for vehicles to pass smoothly, particularly when traffic movement increases. {{/usCountry}}

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Several residential projects are coming up in Sector 150, which will lead to increased traffic in the coming days. Considering this, Noida authority has decided to develop a flyover connecting Sectors 148 and 150, officials explained. The project is expected to benefit around 200,000 people living in these sectors and 20 nearby villages, they added.