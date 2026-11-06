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Noida authority sends DPR of 84-crore Sector 148-150 flyover to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting

The 610-metre flyover will connect Sectors 148 and 150, improve access to Sports City and benefit around 2 lakh people and residents of 20 nearby villages.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 21:46:04 IST
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
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Noida authority has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a flyover connecting sectors 148 and 150 and sent it to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting, officials said on Friday.

Noida Authority has sent the ₹84.16-crore flyover DPR to IIT Roorkee for vetting. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.
Noida Authority has sent the ₹84.16-crore flyover DPR to IIT Roorkee for vetting. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Krishna Karunesh, authority’s chief executive officer said, “The proposed flyover will be 610 metres long and 9.5 metres wide, and will be built at an estimated cost of 84.16 crore. The DPR has been sent to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting. Once the institute submits its report, the authority will initiate the process of hiring a developer for execution. The work is expected to be completed in 18 months.”

Also Read: Noida approves 85-crore arch flyover between Sectors 148, 150

Officials said the project is particularly significant for Sector 150, where a Sports City is being developed.

Besides, the flyover is also expected to improve access to sectors 149, 151, 152 and 153 and adjoining areas.

Several residential projects are coming up in Sector 150, which will lead to increased traffic in the coming days. Considering this, Noida authority has decided to develop a flyover connecting Sectors 148 and 150, officials explained. The project is expected to benefit around 200,000 people living in these sectors and 20 nearby villages, they added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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