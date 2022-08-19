Noida cops attach illegal assets worth ₹5.5 crore of two gangsters
"Ensuring continuous strict action against criminals to check crime, orders were passed to attach the illegally acquired properties worth ₹5.50 crore of Sanjay Goyal and Sudesh Kumar under the Gangsters Act," a police spokesperson said.
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have attached "illegally-acquired" assets worth around ₹5.50 crore of two gangsters, officials said on Friday.
The properties, which included residential plots and vehicles, were attached under provisions of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Thursday, the officials said.
Among the attached properties are three plots, one in Meerut, two in Noida, and one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler, the police said.
The action was taken under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, according to officials.
-
Heavy showers wreak havoc in Himachal
Heavy rains caused widespread damage to public and private property in Kangra and Chamba districts, as flashflood swept away vehicles, while debris entered houses. At Banikhet town of Dalhousie subdivision in Chamba, a car and a pick-up truck was washed away after water level in the Padhar Nullah rose suddenly. Dalhousie sub-divisional magistrate Jagan Thakur said the losses were being assessed. Emergency teams were rushed to the spot. No loss of life was reported.
-
Delhi Metro’s daily tales: Fight for seat, loud music are back as irritants!
This statement as part of a recent viral video, showing a heated argument, was shot inside a Delhi Metro coach, and has brought back the spotlight on 'life in a Metro' quite literally! While this fight among co-passengers was due to one of them reserving a metro seat with a bag, it's not really uncommon to spot such heated debates and discussions among other irritating habits of metro travellers.
-
Security beefed up ahead of Tyagi community mahapanchayat in Noida
Noida: The local intelligence unit (LIU) of Gautam Budh Nagar Police beefed up security and verification checks ahead of a call for a mahapanchayat by the Tyagi community members on Sunday in support of self-proclaimed local politician Shrikant Tyagi. Tyagi was arrested last week after a video of him abusing a woman went viral on social media platforms. The mahapanchayat will be held at Gejha village in Noida's Sector 93.
-
Man arrested for rape and murder of nine-year-old girl in Modinagar
Ghaziabad police have deployed personnel at a village in Modinagar in view of an incident where a 24-year-old man allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered a nine-year-old girl from a different community. The incident took place around 6.30pm on Thursday when the suspect, Kamal Kumar, allegedly took away two cousins, aged nine and six, on his bicycle to isolated fields about one and a half kilometres from their house.
-
BMC starts reconstruction work on Bandra skywalk
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started reconstructing a skywalk in Bandra, connecting the family court to the railway station. The old structure built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority was pulled down in 2019 after a structural audit declared it unsafe. This arm of the skywalk over Anant Kanekar Marg is crucial as lakhs of pedestrians used to take it while coming from the Bandra East side of the station.
