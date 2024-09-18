Noida: Excise dept sends notice to pub over dance performance

Noida: The Noida excise department on Tuesday issued a notice to a pub located in Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 38A for allegedly violating excise rules, after reports of some women dancers performing at the venue surfaced, officials said. As per the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department rules, dancing/ obscenity related acts are completely prohibited within the licensed premises. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Subodh Srivastava, district excise officer (DEO), the department took cognisance of a news report in a Hindi daily on Tuesday.

“The news report states that female dancers were performing at the F Bar and Lounge (a unit of GK Entertainment) located in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida, and pictures and videos of the same were shared on social media,” said the DEO.

The pub’s operator has been given three days to reply to the notice, failing which its bar license can be revoked, said officials.

Citing the Hindi daily, the notice issued to Ajeet Sharma, owner of F Bar and Lounge (A Unit of GK Entertainment), states: “By having performance of dancing/ obscenity related acts at your premises, you have violated UP Excise Bar License Sanction Rules 2020, which is an offence under the Excise Act...”.

Ajeet Sharma, owner of F Bar and Lounge (A Unit of GK Entertainment), said that he will respond to the notice and comply with the Excise Rules.

“The photos and videos of the female dancers at our establishment are from a private party organised on August 21, wherein the guests had invited some professional foreign women dancers for entertainment. We were not aware of the severity of the violations at the time. However, we have received the notice and are in the process of replying to the authorities and will comply with all rules in future by taking corrective measures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Varun Khera, head of the National Restaurants Association of India (Noida chapter) said: “We are a law-abiding industry and we would never take a step which is illegal or immoral, consciously. We urge all members to follow the government norms.”