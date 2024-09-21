Noida girl meets with an accident, lands on flyover's pillar. What happened next?

A girl riding a scooty met with an accident and landed on a pillar of an elevated road in Noida. The accident occurred in the Sector 25 area of the city. In a viral video, two men were seen attempting to help her come down from the pillar. As a crane was brought to the site, the men lifted her and assisted the team in getting her into the crane for her descent on Saturday.(ANI)

The emergency rescue team, including police and fire brigade personnel, quickly arrived at the scene and used a crane to rescue her.

“A girl was going from Noida towards Ghaziabad; her scooty met with an accident, and she landed on the elevated road pillar's base. Police reached the spot immediately upon receiving the information. Rescue teams from Police and Fire arrived, and the girl was rescued safely. She was sent to the hospital in an ambulance. Two men who were there to rescue her were also helped down and sent to the hospital... As per the information, it was a WagonR (that hit the girl's scooty). It has been impounded by the Police. We will ask the girl a few questions about the incident and take further action,” ADCP Manish Kumar Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI.

What does the video show?

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the girl and the two men who tried to help her were on the pillar when the rescue team arrived. As a crane was brought to the site, the men lifted her and assisted the team in getting her into the crane for her descent.

Footage also showed her being lowered and rushed into an ambulance for transport to the hospital. Her current health condition remains unknown, though she was seen in the video expressing pain in her leg. A large crowd gathered at the scene during the rescue.

“We saw the girl falling and came to her rescue. Police saved us; they called an ambulance,” said Janarul, one of the men who attempted to help.

All three people have been taken to the hospital.