3 killed as speeding car rams into pole on Noida expressway

Three men were killed after their speeding car, a Tata Tiago, ploughed into an advertising pole on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Monday morning, said senior police officers. On Monday morning, Ishaan left home to drop his brother Aryan at Asian Law College in Sector 125, Noida. On the way, they picked up Vinay from Barola. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Bhupendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 126, Noida, the deceased were identified as Ishaan Kashyap, 22, a BTech student, his brother Aryan Kashyap, 19, and friend Vinay Upadhyay, 23, both law students.

Both Ishaan and Aryan resided in Palm Olympia in Gaur City, Greater Noida, while Vinay resided in Barola in Noida, the officer said.

“Around 7.30am, the three were heading towards Noida from the Greater Noida when their car crashed into an advertising pole near Mayoor School in Sector 126,” said Singh, adding that Ishaan, who was reportedly driving the car, lost control of the vehicle that was going at a high speed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the air bags in the car exploded on impact but as the car was speeding, the trio sustained multiple injuries, the officer said.

“The front part of the car was completely damaged and the engine was pushed inside the cabin,” he said.

Locals called up on the emergency helpline number 112 to alert police.

“A team from Sector 126 police station reached the spot and rescued the injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead,” said SHO Singh.

The affected families were too traumatised to share any detail regarding the victims, he said.

“The investigation revealed that Ishaan was a BTech student at a college in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and he came to Noida a few days ago. On Monday morning, he left home to drop his brother Aryan at Asian Law College in Sector 125, Noida. On the way, they picked up Vinay from Barola.” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the mangled car was towed away from the expressway using a hydraulic crane. Police have not registered any case in the matter yet.

According to data shared by the traffic police, 558 road accidents were reported from January 1 to June 30, 2024, in which 460 people sustained injuries and 227 lost their lives.

During the same period last year, 202 people died and 420 were injured in 541 road accidents, the data showed.

