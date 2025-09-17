Noida launches stray dogs’ vaccination, de-worming drive

NOIDA: The Noida authority has started the stray dog vaccination, de-worming and record keeping covering city’s all areas including villages and urban clusters, following the Supreme Court’s order that the civic authorities must ensure the strays are vaccinated and returned to the respective places, officials said on Tuesday on the second-day of the drive. The authority is organising the camps in sectors including 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, Sarfabad, Nagla Charandas, Bhooda, Elanbans, Yakubpur and Kakrala daily in the ongoing September month. (HT Archive)

“We have directed the health department to carry out the vaccination, de-worming and record keeping as per the rules. We have engaged our teams in the task so that the city’s rural and urban areas can be covered under the drive,” said Noida authority’s CEO Lokesh M.

The authority said it has engaged NGOs and social organisations - People for Animals, and Vasundhara Animal Welfare Trust, and House of Stray Animal in the job of vaccination as per the apex court’s order.

The authority said it will continue until all city areas are covered. The drive will cover 168 sectors and 51 villages in a two months drive till November 16, 2025, said officials.

Apart from this the authority has also started making feeding points in each area in association with the social welfare associations including RWA and AOA of the areas as per the SC direction.