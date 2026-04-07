Noida: Nigerian accused in drugs case dies in Luksar jail

Noida: A 66-year-old Nigerian who was arrested in May 2023 over a ₹420 crore methamphetamine (MDMA) lab case, along with 12 others, died at the Luksar jail on Sunday following a prolonged kidney disease, officials said on Monday. After six months of imprisonment, the deceased was diagnosed with kidney disease during a routine medical check-up in jail. Since then, he had been receiving treatment and used to visit AIIMS Delhi for dialysis. (Representational image)

A probe panel has been formed on Monday and a post-mortem was conducted, they added.

The accused, a Nigeria national and a resident of Mitra Enclave in Omega-1 in Greater Noida, was arrested along with two others on May 30, 2023. Police had recovered 30.9 kilograms of MDMA, worth around ₹120 crore in the international market from their possession.

His arrest was made after 10 foreign nationals—nine from Nigeria and one from Senegal—were arrested on May 16, 2023 from Theta 2 in Greater Noida with 46 kilograms of crystal meth worth ₹200 crore, along with raw material worth approximately ₹100 crore.

“After six months of imprisonment, the deceased was diagnosed with kidney disease during a routine medical check-up in jail. Since then, he had been receiving treatment and used to visit AIIMS Delhi for dialysis,” Brijesh Kumar, superintendent of police, Luksar jail, told HT.

“Gradually, he suffered kidney failure. On Saturday, he visited AIIMS Delhi for dialysis and returned to jail. On Sunday morning, his condition deteriorated again, and we rushed him to the GIMS in Greater Noida, where he succumbed at around 10:35 am.”

His post-mortem was conducted in the presence of his two friends, who were also arrested with him but later released on bail, the SP said, adding that his wife, who lived in Greater Noida, had returned to Nigeria.

“We have informed the embassy, and after post-mortem examination, his body will be handed over to them. Embassy personnel, in coordination with his family members, will decide whether to transport his body to Nigeria or conduct his last rites here,” the SP added.

Police said his bail was rejected in the district court, and the case is pending in the Allahabad High Court.