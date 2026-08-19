Noida residents flag low pressure, dirty water supply

Noida: Residents across several sectors of Noida are concerned over low water pressure and foul-smelling water being supplied into their households.

In some sectors, locals alleged they have been receiving muddy and stinking water for several weeks, with Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels were also too high for consumption. (HT Archive)

In some sectors, locals alleged they have been receiving muddy and stinking water for several weeks, with Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels were also too high for consumption.

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TDS are the amount of organic and inorganic materials, such as metals, minerals, salts, and ions, dissolved in a particular volume of water

About water supply, the Noida authority officials said that there had been a disruption in Ganga water supply. In Sector 12, it was low for only a day, and in Sector 82 the supply is overall low. But there were no major issues.

According to the Authority officials, drinking water should have TDS levels of around 500 mg/L (milligrams per litre), while water meant for other uses can have levels of around 1,000 mg/L.

Some residents, however, alleged that readings at their privately installed TDS metres were significantly higher.

In Sector 47, the RWA said that after some residents complained of dirty and foul-smelling water, the complaints were shared with the Noida authority’s water department but no action was allegedly undertaken. “For quite some time now, Sector 47 has been experiencing low-pressure water supply. Additionally, the water supplied in several areas is dirty and foul-smelling,” said Sanjay Singh Chauhan, secretary, Sector 47 RWA.

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{{^usCountry}} “I shifted here in April and have had the tanks cleaned three times since then, but the water supplied is still dirty. My one-and-a-half years old grandson was recently diagnosed with typhoid. We believe he got it after drinking dirty water,” said a Sector 47 resident requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I shifted here in April and have had the tanks cleaned three times since then, but the water supplied is still dirty. My one-and-a-half years old grandson was recently diagnosed with typhoid. We believe he got it after drinking dirty water,” said a Sector 47 resident requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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In Sector 82, Swarnim Vihar RWA officials alleged that water testing at the Swarnim Vihar Duplexes on June 8 (by a private laboratory, located in Noida Phase 2) found TDS levels as high as 1,612 mg/L. But concerned authorities have not taken any remedial action since.

In Sector 82, Swarnim Vihar RWA officials alleged that water testing at the Swarnim Vihar Duplexes on June 8 found TDS levels as high as 1,612 mg/L. But concerned authorities have not taken any remedial action since.

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“We got the water tested by an independent laboratory in June. Residents also have TDS meters, and I receive constant complaints that the TDS is 1,400 and sometimes 1,600 mg/L,” said Lata Verma, secretary of Swarnim Vihar Duplex, Sector 82.

The laboratory report accessed by HT showed TDS levels above the permissible limit, along with elevated levels of other parameters, including total hardness and chloride.

Meanwhile, Prem Sen, senior manager, Noida Jal Department, said, “Sector 47 has no issues, and we have received no complaints. In Sector 82, the Ganga water supply was low, due to which the TDS was high. We are working on installing a new Ganga water line, which will resolve the issue.”

In Sector 12, residents said poor water quality has been persisting for several weeks and described the water as “extremely dirty, yellow and resembling acid”.

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“The water is almost deep yellow and there are sediments in it. The sewer line has developed crack and it is getting mixed with water supply. Without pure water, how are we supposed to live? This is such a hassle. People are preferring bottled water for safety,” said Dr Tarsem Chand, president, Plot Owners Residents Welfare Association, Sector 12.

In response, Ashok Verma, senior manager, Noida Jal Department, said, “The Ganga water supply was low, which is why there was an issue on Monday. The supply has now normalised and there is no issue anymore. If there is a problem with some residents’ personal water pipes, they also complain.”

Similar complaints had been raised some weeks ago, when the water department attributed low pressure and muddy water supply to a halt in Ganga water supply.