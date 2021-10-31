Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida News
noida news

Noida: Road safety month begins from Nov 1

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police will launch the road safety month from November 1, aimed at raising awareness among the public about the traffic rules
The traffic police said they will also conduct enforcement and ensure all the motorcycle riders wear helmets. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 10:56 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police will launch the road safety month from November 1, aimed at raising awareness among the public about the traffic rules.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the traffic police observe November as safety month every year. “We have planned various initiatives in November. We will visit different schools and colleges and organise programmes to create awareness about traffic rules among students. We will also conduct enforcement and ensure all the motorcycle riders wear helmets. The pillion riders are also required to wear helmet, otherwise they will be fined,” he said.

The inauguration programme will be held at the commissionerate office in Noida’s Sector 108 on Monday.

The officials said that they will also engage some people to volunteer with the traffic police in managing traffic on busy roads. The traffic personnel will also be provided training at a private hospital to know what to do as the first respondent to an accident victim, they said.

The state government has already announced to pay 2,000 to the good Samaritans who help road accident victims reach hospital and save lives. Saha said the police will not question the good Samaritans who help the road accident victims. “We will reward them for their noble works,” he said.

