Noida: Sector 137 society accused of dumping untreated sewage

NOIDA: The Noida authority’s water department has sought action against a group housing society in Sector 137 after an inspection on October 14 allegedly found that untreated sewage was being discharged into a drain, bypassing the society’s sewage treatment plant (STP).

The department has further directed officials to inspect STPs in societies under their jurisdiction periodically and ensure that untreated sewage was not discharged into drains. (HT Photo)

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The department has documented the findings on a video.

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In a letter addressed to the Noida authority’s environment cell, dated October 15 and seen by HT, the water department has flagged the alleged violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms and sought action against the developer of the Paramount Floraville society.

“The society is discharging sewage directly into the drain through pumping without treating it, in violation of the NGT’s rules,” the water department stated in its letter, adding that the discharge was causing environmental pollution.

The letter has sought the environment cell to initiate necessary action against the society and inform the water department of the action taken at the earliest.

The findings also raise questions about the functioning and monitoring of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in group housing societies, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} The society has 14 towers, with around 1,200 flats currently occupied, said Somendra Verma, vice-president of the society’s Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The society has 14 towers, with around 1,200 flats currently occupied, said Somendra Verma, vice-president of the society’s Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA). {{/usCountry}}

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HT’s attempt to get the developer’s response over phone calls did not elicit any response till the story going into print.

According to the water department, inspections were being carried out at the departmental level, yet alleged violations continued without being reported to the concerned officials. “Despite this, no information regarding the non-operation of the society’s STP has been made available to this department,” the letter stated.

The department has further directed officials to inspect STPs in societies under their jurisdiction periodically and ensure that untreated sewage was not discharged into drains.

UPPCB’s Noida assistant engineer, Kishan Singh said he was not aware of the matter and had not received information about the alleged sewage discharge yet.

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Health experts said that untreated sewage can carry disease-causing bacteria, viruses and parasites and can increase the risk of gastrointestinal infections and other illnesses.

“Untreated sewage can expose people to disease-causing bacteria, viruses and parasites, particularly if it contaminates drinking water or food. It can cause gastrointestinal infections, including diarrhoea, typhoid and hepatitis, while severe diarrhoea can lead to dangerous dehydration, especially in children and older people,” said Dr Souradeep Chowdhury, associate consultant, internal medicine, Medanta, Noida.