Noida sectors 100, 72 residents cite frequent power outages

Noida:Residents of Century Apartments in Sector 100 and Sector 72 have raised concerns over frequent power cuts, saying outages lasting for an hour or two occur almost every day. Residents said the disruptions, particularly during the festive season, cause inconvenience to children, elderly residents and people working from home.

They said the disruptions, particularly during the festive season, cause inconvenience to children, elderly residents and people working from home.

“There are 400 apartments with more than 1,000 people. On Thursday, the power was out for around three to four hours in the morning. There is a supply issue for at least an hour almost every day. Officials keep saying they are resolving it. Outages happen even during winters,” said Pawan Yadav, resident and former president of RWA at Century Apartments in Sector 100. He said the problem had persisted for nearly a decade.

According to the RWA, Sector 72 has four blocks—A, B, C and D—with around 800 houses and nearly 6,000 residents.

“Almost every day, there is an issue with power supply. During Diwali, there was no electricity in the morning. Luckily, there have been no prolonged outages recently. But water is supplied through electric motors, so cuts during supply hours create difficulties,” said Satish Pandey, RWA president of Sector 72.

HT saw messages sent to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) officials on Thursday about the disruptions. RWA representatives also spoke to the UPPCL team.

“Our 33kV line team was fixing the damage reported on one of the lines. It took us a couple of hours to repair. However, this is not a daily issue,” said Mohit Dixit, an electrical engineer.

UPPCL officials denied that Sector 72 faced recurring power supply issues.