Noida sets October 31 deadline for road repair

NOIDA: With the winter pollution season approaching, the Noida authority has set October 31 as the deadline for road resurfacing while directing officials to strengthen dust-control measures, including installing rooftop sprinklers at buildings and displaying air quality index (AQI) readings at multiple locations. The measures are aimed at curbing dust pollution ahead of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), when road dust and construction activity come under an increased scrutiny. (HT Archive)

The measures are aimed at curbing dust pollution ahead of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), when road dust and construction activity come under an increased scrutiny.

“Officials have been asked to ensure that all roads are resurfaced by October 31. Repairs to roads, drains and culverts beneath the Banghel elevated road have also been prioritised,” Noida authority’s chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh said in a statement on Tuesday.

The administration’s directions also call for rooftop sprinklers at buildings and displays to monitor and publicise AQI levels at various locations across the city.

Garbage collection and sanitation are other areas requiring attention, particularly in villages and public spaces, said officials.

Additional vehicles are to be deployed for waste collection in villages, while the authority plans to convert 70% of its garbage collection vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) and the remaining 30% to compressed natural gas (CNG). An agency has been engaged to inspect the vehicles, the statement said.

Officials have been also directed to conduct regular field inspections of sanitation arrangements and organise special cleanliness drives at markets and other prominent public places ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Directions require officials to ensure that unauthorised vendors occupying public spaces be removed.

Separately, road infrastructure projects are being monitored to address potential traffic bottlenecks. A plan is to be prepared to prevent congestion at the terminal point of the elevated road being constructed from the Chilla border towards the Mahamaya flyover, said the statement.

The proposed elevated road connecting Chilla to the Yamuna Pushta has received technical and administrative approvals, with tenders expected to be invited in the next one to two weeks. The project is proposed to be executed by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, it added.

.