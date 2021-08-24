Noida starts online facility to approve building occupancy certificate

The Noida Authority on Tuesday began an online facility to approve building occupancy certificates (OC) for a hassle-free and transparent system to allot properties.

The authority had started approving online OCs only for industrial and residential plot departments in 2019. Now, it has extended it to all kinds of buildings, including commercial, group housing projects, mixed land-use and institutions.

The allottee may visit the portal https://noidaauthorityonline.in/ to apply for the permit.

“We have fixed a time limit of 90 days to issue an OC after an inspection provided all requisite documents, such as no objection certificates (NOC) with regard to fire, environment and financial dues, among others, are in order,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of Noida Authority.

According to the building bylaws, an OC certifies that a building is fit for living. It is granted after at least 35 certificates, including fire safety, financial dues, lift safety certificate and rainwater harvesting system, are presented to the authority. A planning official then inspects the building following which a recommendation is made to allow or disallow the OC.

Since mid-2019 the authority received 1,626 applications for OCs, but nearly half are yet to be granted as building owners did not submit the required certificates, said Ishtiyaq Ahmed chief architect and town planner of the Noida authority.

Architects are authorised to apply for the OC with requisite certificates and plans.

“So far we cancelled the licence of one architect who had submitted wrong information,” said Ahmed.