Property survey in Noida by drones, deadline extended to June 2022

The Noida authority has extended the deadline of the property survey being conducted in the city by six months to June 2022. The survey will help the authority contain the unauthorised construction, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the survey is being conducted with the help of drones.

The authority had in February started the property survey with the help of a government agency that was supposed to finish the job by December this year. However, the work got disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, said the officials.

The survey is covering all 54 villages and urban sectors, they said.

“We are conducting the detailed survey with the help of drones. Once it is done, the authority can make an assessment of the city, its land, properties and other resources properly and work accordingly in the interest of general public,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Noida is spread on around 20,000 hectares. As per the initial estimates, the authority has not left with much industrial or residential land to be allotted for development.

“We may find some small patches of industrial land after the survey will be completed next year,” said Maheshwari.

The survey will also help the authority protect the government land from land grabbers, said the officials.

“Once the survey is completed, the authority can figure out new construction done in villages and what is the old Abadi land to take appropriate decision,” said Maheshwari.