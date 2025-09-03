Noida to develop automobile hub in Sector 105

NOIDA: The Noida authority will build an automobile cluster in the city’s Sector 105 to bring multi-brand facilities under one roof for the ease of the customers, officials said on Tuesday. The authority’s urban town planning department has checked the land use of this plot, and as the land use is commercial land these outlets can be relocated to this new destination, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

This multi-brand cluster will be home to all automobile brands and the authority will relocate all such outlets to this new cluster once it is ready. Spread on a 10,000 square metres, just off Noida Expressway, the design of this cluster will be controlled by the authority, they added.

“We identified this land because it is located on a wide road just off the Noida Expressway. The best part is that this road is surrounded by wide roads on three sides, offering ample space for the visitors and users to use. The authority is likely to finalise the design for this project, allotting the space to all automobile companies, which can serve their respective clients at this site in future,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

This iconic building will be of unique design with aesthetic look and uniformity for all outlets offering ease to visitors, he added.

The authority will finalise the design of this multi-storey building, and then allot the space through a scheme to be launched in future.

To be sure, most of the automobile outlets of all brands are currently located on one of the key routes, Udyog Marg, in Sector 11. But this road remains choked daily and the situation worsens during the peak hours due to illegal roadside parking.

As visitors to these showrooms park their vehicles on the road, this key road remains congestion-ridden posing inconvenience to thousands of commuters daily.

The automobile outlets are currently operational in the plots, which were meant for industrial use. As a result, the customers face issues in finding parking and spend more time than required in parking a car or getting the vehicle repaired, said officials.

“We have visited the showrooms located on Udyog Marg many times. But every time we visit an outlet for work, we cannot find a space to park the vehicle. There have been times when the car has been towed away while we were inside the outlet. The authority must relocate these outlets, and redevelop this road for commuters,” said Laxya Awana, a visitor.

The outlet owners too welcomed the Noida authority’s plan as it will help them serve their customers in a better manner.

“Relocating all brand outlets under one roof will give the choices to a customer, who can decide on a better product without having to go to different areas,” said Zaheer Abbas, manager at Koncept Mahindra outlet.