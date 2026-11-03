...
...
Next Story

Noida toddler dies after being run over by reversing mini-truck; driver absconding: Cop

The driver allegedly fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle and leaving the injured child behind, police said

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 15:46:37 IST
By Arun Singh, Noida
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after allegedly being crushed under the wheels of a reversing pick-up mini-truck in Noida’s Sector 141 on Tuesday, police said, adding that they seized the vehicle.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case was registered against the driver at Sector 142 police station. (HT Photo/ Representational)
Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case was registered against the driver at Sector 142 police station. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The incident took place around 10.20am on Tuesday when the mini-truck loaded with Reverse Osmosis (RO) water bottles was reversing through a narrow lane at a T-junction. The toddler, who was playing nearby, suddenly came onto the road, police said.

“By the time the driver noticed the child and could stop the vehicle, its rear wheel had run over the boy, leaving him with grievous head injuries,” an officer said.

The driver allegedly fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle and leaving the injured child behind, police said.

Also Read:Delhi’s ban on non-BS-VI vehicles looks ineffective amid Noida traffic

“The incident took place barely a few metres from the victim’s house. When his mother, who was busy with household chores, learnt about the incident, she rushed to the spot. The police were alerted through the emergency helpline 112,” the officer added. The child’s father was away at work at the time.

Also Read:Three held for staged firing to frame neighbour in Greater Noida

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case was registered against the driver at Sector 142 police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, 24, was involved in RO water supply work in the area and reportedly lived next to the victim’s house. He was a relative of the family’s landlord, police said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Noida News/Noida toddler dies after being run over by reversing mini-truck; driver absconding: Cop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks