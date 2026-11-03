Three held for staged firing to frame neighbour in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Three men were arrested by Greater Noida police on Monday for being allegedly involved in a bid to frame a man in an attempt-to-murder case following a conspiracy hatched by two murder accused men over a petty dispute, police officials said. An investigation discovered that three men, identified as aged 29, 25, and 26, all residents of Greater Noida, were actually relatives of the complainant (Harendra). (Representational image)

According to police, a 45-year-old man, Harendra, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and was out on parole, approached Dadri police on October 25, alleging that three men approached his house and one of them had fired multiple rounds at him while he was standing on the balcony.

While raising suspicion against his neighbour, Vikas, for being behind the incident, Harendra claimed to have fortunately missed the bullets, said officials.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 352 (intentional insult) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS against the complainant’s neighbour, and two other unidentified suspects.

Neeraj Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dadri police station, said, “When the neighbour was questioned and the CCTV footage was also scanned to establish his alleged involvement, the levelled allegations were found suspicious.”

Subsequently, police further launched the investigation and discovered that three men, identified as aged 29, 25, and 26, all residents of Greater Noida, were actually relatives of the complainant (Harendra) and involved in the firing incident.

“When they were interrogated, it was revealed that Harendra, along with his brother Satyendra, who was also out on parole, had concocted a plan to frame their neighbour in a false case. They had a petty dispute with him two days before the incident,” the SHO added.

Police said a case has been now registered against the three men at the Dadri police station, and efforts are underway to arrest the complainant and his brother, who are absconding. “The process to cancel their parole is also underway,” police added.