Noida: Traffic curbs for Ganesha idol immersion on Tuesday

Noida: In view of the Lord Ganesha idol immersion at Yamuna and Hindon rivers on Tuesday in the Delhi national capital region (NCR) region, the Noida traffic police on Monday issued a traffic advisory to help people avoid congestion. The vehicles going from Sector 37 towards Kalindi Border will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover towards Dalit Prerna Sthal, People can reach their destination via DND and the Chilla border. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The immersion will take place between 9am and 9pm.

According to the advisory, the traffic heading towards the Kalindi Kunj border will be diverted from the Charkha roundabout towards Dalit Prerna Sthal. The vehicles going from Sector 37 towards Kalindi Border will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover towards Dalit Prerna Sthal. People can reach their destination via DND and the Chilla border.

“Similarly, people coming from Kalindi Kunj side towards Noida will take U-turn from Kalindi Border and be able to reach their destination via Ashram,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida (traffic).

“Traffic heading towards Kuleshra Hindon from Surajpur river will be diverted from Kachchi Sadak Tiraha towards Chauganpur, and there will be diversion at Parthala roundabout for people heading towards Kisan Chowk from Parthala side,” the officer added.

Officials said that emergency vehicles, however, will be allowed to pass. For traffic-related issues, people can contact Traffic Police Helpline No. 9971009001, WhatsApp No. 7065100100, and ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) @noidatraffic.