 Noida: Two fires reported in IT firm and grocery store, none injured
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
Noida: Two fires reported in IT firm and grocery store, none injured

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jun 01, 2024 05:34 AM IST

On late Thursday night, a blaze was also reported at a home located in Sector 31 after leakage in a LPG gas cylinder

Two fire incidents were reported in Noida on Friday following short-circuits in an air conditioner (AC) of an IT firm in Sector 63, and a refrigerator of a grocery shop in Sector 120, officers said, adding that neither incident caused injury to anyone.

The first incident was a massive fire at an IT company in Sector 63 locality while the other reported at a grocery store at a high-rise complex at Sector 120. (HT Photo)
The first incident was a massive fire at an IT company in Sector 63 locality while the other reported at a grocery store at a high-rise complex at Sector 120. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, a massive fire broke out at an IT company in Sector 63 locality in the afternoon following a short-circuit in an AC unit, fire officers said, adding that two employees got stuck inside the office but they were safely rescued.

It took three fire tenders an hour to extinguish the blaze but no one was injured in the incident, they added.

“On Friday around 3pm, the fire control room received information from an office employee of an IT company that a fire has occurred on the first floor of the three-storey office located in Block H in Sector 63,” said fire officer (Phase 1) Yogendra Prasad.

Though most of the employees managed to leave the building, two people were stuck on the second floor, he said.

“A team of firefighters, including Sector 58 fire officer, entered the building and rescued the trapped persons safely. It was revealed that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit in an AC unit,” Prasad said.

In the second incident, a fire broke out at a grocery store at a high-rise complex at Sector 120 early Friday.

“On Friday around 5.15am, the fire control room was informed by a passerby that a grocery shop in a high-rise building in Sector 120, under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station, was on fire,” said fire officer Prasad.

“Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire but we controlled the flames with the help of one fire tender. During a subsequent investigation, it came to fore that a short-circuit in the refrigerator placed outside the shop triggered the blaze,” he said, adding that it did not cause injury to any person.

Late Thursday night, a fire was reported at a home after leakage in a LPG gas cylinder.

Around 11.15pm, the fire control room was alerted about a blaze at a house in Sector 31. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to doused the flames, said a fire officer. No one was injured in the fire, the officer said.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida: Two fires reported in IT firm and grocery store, none injured
