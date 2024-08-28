Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on August 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on August 28, 2024, is 31.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.16 °C and 31.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.68 °C and 34.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.16 °C and 31.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 137.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 29, 2024
|33.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|33.73 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 31, 2024
|34.78 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|35.36 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 2, 2024
|36.67 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|32.6 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|27.99 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
