Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.39 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 01, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on March 1, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on March 1, 2025, is 24.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.39 °C and 29.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.

Noida weather update on March 01, 2025
Noida weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.45 °C and 29.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 155.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 2, 202524.22Light rain
March 3, 202527.35Sky is clear
March 4, 202527.63Sky is clear
March 5, 202527.80Sky is clear
March 6, 202524.03Sky is clear
March 7, 202526.31Sky is clear
March 8, 202528.72Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru27.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.61 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.99 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi22.46 °C Light rain


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

