Noida: Fake addresses a challenge for health dept as dengue tally rises

NOIDA With the total dengue cases in the city at 271 since the start of this year, several of them have gone “untraceable”, with incorrect or incomplete addresses and unreachable phone numbers, officials informed on Tuesday. Alongside the dengue outbreak, malaria has also been monitored in the district. From January to August this year, 85 malaria cases were reported. (HT Archive)

“The issue is making it harder to control the infection. When patients cannot be located, not only is their own monitoring affected, but there is also a higher risk of the disease spreading unchecked,” Shruti Kirti Verma, district malaria officer (DMO) said.

Officials explained that the problem often arises because patients provide incomplete information at the time of registration. “Many patients, particularly those tested at the hospital, either give incomplete addresses or their phone numbers turn out to be unreachable. For example, if someone only mentions Sector 44, it becomes very difficult to trace the individual in such a large area. This is not the hospital’s fault, but the result of incomplete or incorrect information given by patients,” the DMO said.

She added that in some cases patients deliberately share wrong phone numbers because they are reluctant to disclose details. “By rule, we must cover 200 houses within the periphery of a dengue-positive patient. This confusion increases our workload and makes the job challenging,” she noted.

In contrast, private hospitals are providing more reliable information, she said.

To bridge the gap, the health department is roping in Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Noida and Greater Noida. A letter will soon be issued formally requesting RWAs to help in verifying patient details and alerting the department about positive cases in their neighbourhoods. “We are holding regular meetings with RWAs and have requested their assistance in identifying positive cases in their neighbourhoods,” Verma confirmed.

“We will ensure that circulars and preventive guidelines issued by the department are widely circulated among residents so that maximum people are aware of the do’s and don’ts,” KK Jain, general secretary of the Federation of Noida RWAs (FONRWA), said.

Alongside the dengue outbreak, malaria has also been monitored in the district. From January to August this year, 85 malaria cases were reported. “So far, the dengue tally has reached 271, while malaria cases between January and August stand at 85. The final report will be prepared by September 25,” Verma said.