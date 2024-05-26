One dead, two injured after speeding SUV hits divider on Noida Expressway

Noida: A 26-year-old man died while two people sustained severe injuries after the SUV in which they were travelling hit the divider at a high speed and turned turtle near Sector 126 on Noida Greater-Noida Expressway on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Vijay, aka Bablu. A resident of South Extension, Phase 1 in Delhi, he was a businessman. The injured have been identified as Ashish and Bobby, cousin brothers and residents of Connaught Palace in New Delhi.

All three, along with some other friends, who were in a separate car, had gone to attend a party in Greater Noida, said police.

“On Sunday around 1am, when Vijay, along with his friends Ashish and Bobby, were returning home from Greater Noida, their SUV (XUV 500) rammed into a divider at a high speed and turned turtle”, said Sector 126 police outpost in-charge, sub-inspector (SI), Yogesh Chaudhary.

He added, “The impact was so intense that the SUV crossed the service road and stopped on the green belt after rolling multiple rounds. One of the car occupants was thrown out of the SUV while two remained inside the damaged car.”

“We were patrolling on 112 police response vehicle (PRV) when the accident took place,” Chaudhary said.

“As we heard a loud sound of an accident, we rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. Vijay was taken to a nearby private hospital by a police vehicle, where he was declared brought dead,” said the SI.

According to the SI, the other car was ahead of their SUV, and they spotted the incident in the rear-view mirror. The people in the other car rushed Ashish and Bobby to a hospital, and from there, they were referred to another hospital in Delhi, said Chaudhary.

Vijay’s post-mortem was conducted Sunday, and it is yet to be ascertained who was driving the car at the time of the accident, said police. Further investigations are underway.