PhD student accuses dean of sexual harassment at GB varsity, ICC probing matter, says V-C

After a PhD student at Gauam Buddha University in Greater Noida accused a dean of the varsity of sexual harassment, vice-chancellor and professor RK Sinha on Wednesday said “strict action” will be taken against the dean if found guilty and the probe into the allegations by the internal complaints committee (ICC) of the varsity will be expedited. V-C Sinha said the Vishakha committee, already established to investigate the allegations made by the PhD student, had convened multiple times, and a report is expected soon. (HT Photo)

According to the Vishaka guidelines, formulated for addressing sexual harassment in workplace, it is only on the recommendation of the ICC that a police case is registered on a complaint.

The complainant, who is the victim’s sister, had first raised the allegations on social media on June 8. She had alleged that one of the deans had called her sister to his office and “spoke obscenely to her”.

Later, in a complaint to the university, she said, “He changed the topic later saying that he was talking on the phone... Dean Sir has not only insulted the female gender by using obscene and indecent words, but has also insulted education.”

The victim’s sister further claimed that after taking up the matter with the university, they formed an ICC but no favourable outcome has come of it until now. She alleged that some influential people were protecting the dean, and hence the administration was not acting on her complaint.

“Before the committee makes an observation, it would be unfair for me to say anything about the case but I can assure that if anyone is found guilty, irrespective of post or stature, he/she will be subjected to strict action. I only hope that the enquiry is conducted at the earliest possible to ensure speedy justice,” Sinha said.

The ICC is under the chairmanship of a senior principal of Delhi University constitutes student representatives from GBU, among others.