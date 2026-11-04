Project report for Parthala Underpass sent for vetting

NOIDA: The Noida authority said on Tuesday it has sent the detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed six-lane underpass beneath the Parthala flyover to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting.

The DPR for the underpass beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge on the FNG (Faridabad-Noida -Ghaziabad) route has been sent to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting. (HT Archive)

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“The DPR for the underpass beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge on the FNG (Faridabad-Noida -Ghaziabad) route has been sent to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting. The process of appointing a developer will begin once the institute’s report is received. The work will begin soon,” said Krishna Karunesh, CEO, Noida authority, said in a statement.

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The Authority plans to begin construction by December, with the project expected to be completed within 18 months of commencement, said officials.

The 710-metre-long underpass, estimated to cost around ₹92 crore, is aimed at easing traffic congestion at the busy Parthala roundabout, where vehicles from Vikas Marg and the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) road converge, said officials.

Parthala roundabout is a key junction connecting Vikas Marg, which links Sectors 52 and 71 with Gaur Chowk, and the FNG road, which connects Sorka village with Chhajarsi Colony.

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{{^usCountry}} The FNG corridor also provides connectivity to Ghaziabad, NH-9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FNG corridor also provides connectivity to Ghaziabad, NH-9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Although the Authority opened the 600-metre-long, six-lane Parthala flyover in 2023 to improve connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida West, traffic congestion at the roundabout and on the FNG road continues to be a concern said officials.