GREATER NOIDA: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Gautam Budh Nagar district to start construction of a pending approach road to the Majhawali bridge within a week, officials said on Monday.

The MLA has directed the PWD to expedite the construction of Greater Noida-side approach road, which will connect Greater Noida with Faridabad across the Yamuna river. (HT Archive)

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During a review meeting on Monday with the department’s executive engineer and senior officials,the MLA directed the PWD to expedite the construction of Greater Noida-side approach road, which will connect Greater Noida with Faridabad across the Yamuna river, they said.

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“We reviewed the development works and made it clear that dereliction of duty will invite strict action. The approach road to the Majhawali bridge is incomplete. We have directed PWD officials to start work within a week. This will facilitate commuting to Greater Noida, Jewar and the Noida International Airport, and vice-versa,” the MLA said.

Officials, privy to the meeting said that the 630-metre-long, four-lane bridge and its approach road on the Faridabad side are ready. But the Greater Noida-side approach road remains incomplete due to land acquisition hurdles.

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{{^usCountry}} The ₹315-crore project was initiated in 2014. But its construction began in 2018, four years after its foundation stone was laid. The initial completion deadline was 2019. After missing six deadlines, the bridge finally completed in December 2022, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ₹315-crore project was initiated in 2014. But its construction began in 2018, four years after its foundation stone was laid. The initial completion deadline was 2019. After missing six deadlines, the bridge finally completed in December 2022, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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The bridge connects Atta Gujran village in Greater Noida, near Buddh International Circuit, with Manjhawali village in Faridabad, said officials.

With the Noida International Airport now operational, the bridge could become a key connectivity link for passengers travelling from Haryana. It is also expected to ease congestion on the Kalindi Kunj route and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, while reducing travel time between Faridabad and Greater Noida from around 90 minutes to 30 minutes, said officials.

PWD officials, requesting anonymity, said that land acquisition was the primary reason for the delay.

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Nearly 90% of the land required for the 1.7-km approach road has been acquired, while the remaining portion is yet to be secured. The department plans to begin construction once the land is acquired, they said.

The incomplete road has also been linked to a fatal accident in the past.

In June, a 45-year-old hospital manager died after his motorcycle plunged into a deep pit on this unfinished stretch of the road near the bridge. The victim, a resident of NIT-1 in Faridabad, was travelling towards Noida when the accident occurred. Due to darkness and the unfinished stretch, he failed to realise that the road ended ahead.

Kanchan Verma, PWD executive engineer, was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.