noida news

Retired colonel loses 99,991 in online fraud in Noida

A 65-year-old retired colonel, who is a resident of Noida’s Sector 29, has lost about ₹1 lakh in an online fraud, police said on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:27 PM IST
A 65-year-old retired colonel, who is a resident of Noida’s Sector 29, has lost about 1 lakh in an online fraud, police said on Sunday.

The complainant, Colonel (retd) AK Rajpal, is presently engaged in teaching at a private college. “I received a text message on my mobile phone on the night of August 10. The message stated that my SMS services have been blocked and I should contact a number for its restoration,” he said.

When he contacted the given number, the suspect asked him to download a mobile application. “The suspect then asked me to recharge my mobile phone for 11. I did it through net banking. The suspect stole my net banking details and fraudulently withdrew 99,991 from my bank account,” he said.

Then Rajpal called the bank and got the account blocked to prevent further transactions, police said. On August 11, he visited the cyber cell of the Noida police and filed a complaint. After preliminary investigation, the cyber cell on August 13 forwarded the complaint to Sector 20 police station for an FIR.

Munish Chauhan, station house officer of Sector 20 police station, said a case has been registered against unknown suspect under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC and Section 66-D of IT Act. “We are seeking help of the cyber cell to trace the suspect through IP address and call details. The suspect will be arrested soon,” he said.

