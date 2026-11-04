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Sector 137 society: Noida admin seeks update on recovery of fines over untreated sewage discharge

NOIDA: The Noida authority has sought details from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) about the recovered amount of fines imposed on a Sector 137-located housing society over an alleged untreated sewage discharge into a drain

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 07:47:40 IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: The Noida authority has sought details from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) about the recovered amount of fines imposed on a Sector 137-located housing society over an alleged untreated sewage discharge into a drain.

The finding prompted a proposal for ₹7.10 lakh as environmental compensation in addition to an earlier penalty of ₹34.08 lakh imposed against the society’s developer. (HT Archive)
The finding prompted a proposal for ₹7.10 lakh as environmental compensation in addition to an earlier penalty of ₹34.08 lakh imposed against the society’s developer. (HT Archive)

The step came days after an inspection (on October 10) by the Authority’s environmental cell flagged untreated wastewater from the Paramount Floraville society’s sewage treatment plant (STP) being discharged into drain and causing environmental pollution.

The finding prompted a proposal for 7.10 lakh as environmental compensation in addition to an earlier penalty of 34.08 lakh imposed against the society’s developer for allegedly directly discharging sewage into a drain.

In a letter, dated October 30 and seen by HT, addressed to regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida authority’s senior manager (water-II) has sought details of the recovery made against the total fine ( 41.18 lakh).

The letter also cites previous correspondence from UPPCB, dated December 30, 2024, and the Noida authority’s water department, on August 20, 2025, over the matter.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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