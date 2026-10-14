Sector 47, 51 residents flag sewage overflow, drain blockage and waterlogging risks

Noida

The residents’ welfare association said that drains continue to be enlarged every year on the guise of cleaning, but has only caused mixing of sewage with the stormwater outlet. (HT Photo)

Residents of Sector 51 blocks A and B raised concerns over waterlogging caused due to blocked stormwater drains and subsequent backflow into their areas, despite officials assurances previously that the issue would be resolved.

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The residents’ welfare association said that drains continue to be enlarged every year on the guise of cleaning, but has only caused mixing of sewage with the stormwater outlet.

“The drains are not only open but also have stretches where water accumulates to a depth of four to five feet. The flow is often blocked, and sewage also enters the drains. If water does not flow through them, it will eventually enter homes,” said Pulkit Kant Gupta, general secretary of the Sector 51 RWA.

Noida authority officials said that the drains in the area are cleaned regularly and that the latest complaint would be examined.

“Routine cleaning is carried out in the area. We recently got the drains in Block A cleaned. Areas such as Sector 51, which are surrounded by villages, often face additional problems as people throw waste into the drains. As for the mixing of sewage with stormwater, we will look into the matter and speak to the RWA concerned,” said RK Sharma, senior manager, Noida authority.

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{{^usCountry}} RWA members also said that encroachments by residents often cover parts of the drains, obstructing the flow of water. The authority should ensure that such encroachments are removed and the drains are cleaned properly, Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RWA members also said that encroachments by residents often cover parts of the drains, obstructing the flow of water. The authority should ensure that such encroachments are removed and the drains are cleaned properly, Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

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The two blocks are home to around 2,500 residents, according to RWA representatives.

In a complaint letter dated Monday, RWA president Anita Joshi flagged the health and safety risks posed by the open drains, citing persistent foul odour and the breeding of mosquitoes. “This is not just a drainage problem, but a serious public health, sanitation and safety issue. Instead of repeatedly spending money on temporary cleaning or repairs, a permanent solution is necessary,” Joshi said in the complaint.

Problem persists in Sector 47

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Sewage overflow problem continues to be a problem in Sector 47, which is home to around 1,000 families, the RWA said. In the edition dated September 12,HT had reported how blockages led to sewage overflow onto roads, and in some cases, into houses, in the locality.

“About two-and-a-half months ago, they brought in a machine few times to clean it; every time, the problem recurs after a week. Residents of blocks A, B and C have especially been facing this issue,” said Sanjay Singh Chauhan, secretary of the Sector 47 RWA.

In September, Noida authority officials had attributed the sewage overflow to damaged pipelines at the sewage pumping station (SPS). Officials said repair work was completed and that the pipeline would soon become functional.

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“Repair work has been completed. The pipe will be functional soon, and the sewage overflow problem should be resolved,” Prem San, senior manager with the Noida authority’s Jal department told HT.