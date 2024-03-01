Security guards assault couple over lack of parking sticker, 4 arrested

Four security guards of a high-rise society in Sector 137 were arrested for allegedly assaulting a couple following a dispute over parking on the apartment premises on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said. The incident occurred at Paras Tierea society, and a video of the fight was circulated widely on social media. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred at Paras Tierea society, and a video of the fight was circulated widely on social media. The footage showed a man and the woman being attacked by at least a dozen security guards armed with sticks, even as residents looked on and made videos of the violence.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

Another video showed a man being beaten and punched while the woman is also thrashed, her hair pulled and pushed to the ground.

He was identified as Mukul (goes by single name), a resident of east Delhi. He was visiting his fiancée, a tenant of the society.

“My fiancées’ car has a parking sticker issued by the society. It was given to the service centre on Thursday and so I came in my car to pick her up for an outstation trip on Friday. Around 12.30am, as I entered the society along with her in the car, the security asked us to stop, saying without the sticker the vehicle cannot enter,” said the 30-year-old businessman.

They tried explaining, but the guards didn’t let them enter, alleged Mukul in his police complaint.

“When I was requesting them to let us pass, they started misbehaving with my fiancée. When I protested and asked them to stop, they got aggressive and started assaulting me brutally with sticks,” said Mukul, adding that he called the police as soon as he could.

The station house officer (SHO), Sector 142 police station, Vineet Rana, said a police team reached the spot after the call around 12.40am. During inquiry it was found that the security guards had objected to the car not having the parking sticker, over which both sides had an altercation which turned violent, he said.

“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections of assault, criminal intimidation and intentional insult of the Indian Penal Code and four security guards were arrested,” said the SHO, adding that the suspects were identified as Manish Kumar (24) a resident of Phase 2, Naresh Verma (22) Rakesh Pradhan (28) and Gopal Singh (30), all residents of Shahdara village.

Meanwhile, the estate manager alleged that the couple first attacked the security guards.

“The guards were provoked by the couple first. They started attacking the guards first after which all this started. The video was made after an altercation started between the two parties,” said Pawan Kumar, estate manager of Paras Tierea facility management.

The complainant said they feel unsafe and would vacate the flat soon.

The same night, another similar incident was reported from the society, said the SHO.

According to the members of the society Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA), the security agency has been deployed by the AOA.

Asked if the AOA will take any action against the agency, Col Ramesh Gautam, president of the AOA said, “It will be unethical to run two parallel investigations against guards when police have taken up the matter. The case is being probed and let the police take the decision.”

Dr Hridesh Katheriya, additional deputy commissioner of Police, Central Noida, said that the local police have been directed to serve a notice to the security agency over the incident. “We are in the process of sending a notice to the security agency and asking them to sensitise the workforce regarding criminal offences,” said the officer.