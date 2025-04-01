Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soon at GIP mall: Mythology, sports, snow themed parks

ByVinod Rajput
Apr 01, 2025 05:36 AM IST

The authority, however, clarified that the project would only be approved once the company -- Entertainment City Limited -- clears its outstanding dues

NOIDA: In a significant development for Noida’s entertainment landscape, the Noida authority has approved the launch of an ambitious entertainment theme based parks in four phases at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38-A.

According to the plan, the theme park will be divided into four sections, with the first section featuring India’s largest mythology-based park, inspired by the Mahabharata and Ramayana, with various themed rides and a Ramayana-inspired Pushpak Viman (flying chariot) attraction. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
According to the plan, the theme park will be divided into four sections, with the first section featuring India’s largest mythology-based park, inspired by the Mahabharata and Ramayana, with various themed rides and a Ramayana-inspired Pushpak Viman (flying chariot) attraction. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The project, spearheaded by Entertainment City Limited, has received the green light during the authority’s board meeting on March 28, contingent on the company clearing its outstanding dues and meeting other specified conditions.

According to the plan, the theme park will be divided into four sections. The first section will feature India’s largest mythology-based park, inspired by the Mahabharata and Ramayana, with various themed rides and a Ramayana-inspired Pushpak Viman (flying chariot) attraction.

“This section alone is expected to generate employment for 3,400 people and a monthly revenue of 1.5 crore,” said a Noida authority official requesting anonymity.

The second section will include a sports arena based on 9D technology, offering diving experiences and 60 interactive games. There will also be a high-tech aquarium. This section is projected to generate 1.3 crore monthly revenue, creating 600 jobs.

The third section will be a snow-themed attraction, requiring an estimated investment of 9 crore. This facility is expected to provide employment to 500 people and generate a monthly revenue of 27 lakh. The fourth section will be a family entertainment zone, which will also provide 500 job opportunities, officials said.

The authority, however, clarified that the project would only be approved once the company -- Entertainment City Limited -- clears its outstanding dues.

The company was allotted around 600,000 square metres (sqm) of land, and it has already deposited 114 crore with the authority. However, as of March 31, 2025, it still owes 164 crore, along with an additional 11.5 crore in water and sewer charges.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Soon at GIP mall: Mythology, sports, snow themed parks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On