Soon at GIP mall: Mythology, sports, snow themed parks

NOIDA: In a significant development for Noida's entertainment landscape, the Noida authority has approved the launch of an ambitious entertainment theme based parks in four phases at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38-A.

The project, spearheaded by Entertainment City Limited, has received the green light during the authority’s board meeting on March 28, contingent on the company clearing its outstanding dues and meeting other specified conditions.

According to the plan, the theme park will be divided into four sections. The first section will feature India’s largest mythology-based park, inspired by the Mahabharata and Ramayana, with various themed rides and a Ramayana-inspired Pushpak Viman (flying chariot) attraction.

“This section alone is expected to generate employment for 3,400 people and a monthly revenue of ₹1.5 crore,” said a Noida authority official requesting anonymity.

The second section will include a sports arena based on 9D technology, offering diving experiences and 60 interactive games. There will also be a high-tech aquarium. This section is projected to generate ₹1.3 crore monthly revenue, creating 600 jobs.

The third section will be a snow-themed attraction, requiring an estimated investment of ₹9 crore. This facility is expected to provide employment to 500 people and generate a monthly revenue of ₹27 lakh. The fourth section will be a family entertainment zone, which will also provide 500 job opportunities, officials said.

The authority, however, clarified that the project would only be approved once the company -- Entertainment City Limited -- clears its outstanding dues.

The company was allotted around 600,000 square metres (sqm) of land, and it has already deposited ₹114 crore with the authority. However, as of March 31, 2025, it still owes ₹164 crore, along with an additional ₹11.5 crore in water and sewer charges.