Spruced up schools greet students after summer break in GB Nagar

Students returning to government schools in Gautam Budh Nagar, on Monday after a month-and-a-half long summer break, were greeted by classrooms and premises decked up with flowers, balloons, and rangolis in corridors. The students were welcomed with an offering of sweets, officials interacted with the children and asked them about their interests and favourite subjects as students returned with great enthusiasm. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The gesture was part of the “School Chalo Abhiyan (Lets go to school)”, a campaign launched by the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday to ensure 100% enrolment in government schools under the UP Basic Education Council.

As the Gautam Budh Nagar administration observed the campaign across all primary and upper primary schools, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma welcomed students by putting a “tilak” on their foreheads.

“Administrative officials were present in schools to welcome students. Officials interacted with students and parents and sensitised them about the ongoing campaign, encouraging them to send their wards to school,” said Verma.

The drive aims to ensure that no child remains deprived of education, he added.

“The government schools across the district were decorated… The students were welcomed with an offering of sweets. Officials interacted with the children and asked them about their interests and favourite subjects as students returned with great enthusiasm,” said Basic education officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Rahul Pawar.

There are as many as 511 government primary and upper primary schools in Gautam Budh Nagar, which have a total of 68,000 students on their rolls, as of July 1, 2024, said basic education department, Gauatm Budh Nagar.

DM Verma visited Sector 12 Composite primary school on Monday and welcomed newly enrolled students.

Chief development officer (CDO), Janardan Singh also welcomed students of Malakpur primary school and joined the school administration in spreading awareness about the campaign.

Similar programmes were organised by administrative officials and school authorities at other schools as well.

“There was great enthusiasm among children as the campaign commenced on Monday. The move is expected to bring in positive results,” said the CDO.

As the schools resumed, district administration issued necessary instructions to the education department to prioritise cleanliness.

Verma has ordered for establishing a monitoring committee and a control room to keep tab on development works being done and instructed officials to expedite renovations.

To be sure, around 40 government schools in the district are currently undergoing renovation, said officials.

Additionally, schools have been instructed to undertake proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted classes in anticipation of heavy rains during monsoon.