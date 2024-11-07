Stubble and garbage fires spike in Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar

/Noida Gautam Budh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh has recorded a steep rise in stubble burning incidents this winter season, satellite data from the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) has revealed. In cases of stubble burning, 14 instances were picked up by satellite so far. Two cases of stubble burning were confirmed while in eight cases farmers had set afire garbage on the boundary of their farmlands, said Ghaziabad officials. (HT Archive)

The data showed that the district logged 38 farm fires between September 15 and November 5 — the highest in at least the last five years. In comparison, the district recorded nine instances of stubble burning for the entirety of the 2023 winter season, 10 in 2022, 13 in 2021, and nine in 2020.

Similarly, IARI satellite data revealed that 14 stubble burning incidents were recorded in Ghaziabad till November 5. Last year, the district recorded 16 such instances, three in 2022, five in 2022 and nine in 2020.

The administration in both districts said they are stepping up efforts to curb farm fires.

“So far, we have registered eight FIRs related to instances of fire and six incidents were confirmed as that of stubble burning. In two cases, it happened that the satellite was not able to pick up the fire, but our teams traced it on the ground. The other instances were mostly related to burning of garbage. Seven instances, when inspected, were found to be in Haryana and Bulandshahr districts. Our teams are regularly conducting checks on the ground,” said Rajiv Kumar Singh, deputy director, agriculture department, GB Nagar.

“In cases of stubble burning, 14 instances were picked up by satellite so far. Two cases of stubble burning were confirmed while in eight cases farmers had set afire garbage on the boundary of their farmlands. Two instances turned out to be cases of garbage burning in the municipal area while remaining two cases could not be confirmed during the site visits by our teams. We are regularly analysing the data and our teams are working extensively to trace and confirm such cases,” said RJ Mishra, deputy director (agriculture), Ghaziabad.

Environmentalists said instances of garbage burning are still on as the enforcement measures lack sting.

“There is need for more public awareness and this also includes repeated awareness sessions for the santiation staff of municipal agencies. The instances of garbage burning are still on and it is time to crack down on violators with heavy fines and stricter legal action. Otherwise, residents will continue to suffer due to rising air pollution,” said Vikrant Sharma, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist and lawyer.

