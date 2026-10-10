Supertech Ecovillage 2 residents flag erratic water supply

Greater Noida:Residents of Supertech Ecovillage 2 have complained of erratic water supply for the past month, alleging it stops frequently, and some towers receive water while others go without. They said the recurring disruptions have made daily life difficult.

The society, established in 2016, has 35 towers and around 4,000 flats, with an estimated population of more than 7,000 people.

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The society, established in 2016, has 35 towers and around 4,000 flats, with an estimated population of more than 7,000 people. Residents spoke to HT about their frustration over the recurring water supply disruptions.

“This has been a regular issue for the past month. Some days there is water, but on others, there is none. On Monday, there was no water from the afternoon until late at night, and it was very difficult to manage,” said B Mahanti, a resident.

Another resident, Shashi Bhushan, said arrangements made during supply disruptions were inadequate, particularly for senior citizens.

“On days when there is no water, tankers are sometimes stationed in the society’s common areas, and residents, some of whom are senior citizens, are expected to come downstairs to collect water,” he said, adding that the problem has persisted for longer than a month.

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{{^usCountry}} Azeem Khan, the society’s estate manager, attributed the recent disruptions to a shortage in water supply from the Greater Noida Authority over the past two to three days, adding, “There were issues earlier as well, but it is not a long-running problem as such.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Azeem Khan, the society’s estate manager, attributed the recent disruptions to a shortage in water supply from the Greater Noida Authority over the past two to three days, adding, “There were issues earlier as well, but it is not a long-running problem as such.” {{/usCountry}}

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“There were some supply issues affecting some towers on Thursday, and there is an issue with two other towers today. By tomorrow (Saturday), the issue will be sorted,” he said.

Khan added that residents could collect water from tankers stationed in the society, which were also being used to refill its underground reservoirs.

Rajeev Kumar, senior manager in the Greater Noida Authority’s water department, said the authority has not received any reports of a supply issue.

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“We have no reported issues on our end. It is possible that there is an issue with water distribution. The matter will be looked into,” he said.

In June this year, a similar shortage was reported at Supertech Eco Village 3 in Greater Noida West, where around 2,000 families struggled with acute water shortage for nearly a week. Residents there alleged that supply was erratic and the water was often muddy.