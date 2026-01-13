Suraksha Group completes 6,000 homes at Jaypee Wish Town

NOIDA: Reality group Suraksha Group, which took control of Jaypee Infratech Limited in 2024, on Monday said it has completed construction of 5,989 housing units across 63 towers at Jaypee Wish Town. The Suraksha Group said that construction work continued despite repeated winter shutdowns owing to pollution-control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). (HT Archive)

The company has already obtained occupancy certificates (OCs) for 31 towers, comprising 3,135 flats, and has applied for OCs for others across Kosmos, Klassic and Kensington projects, said officials, adding that approvals are expected in the next few months. The developer said work on other towers is underway and possession will be given as per the timeline under the approved resolution plan.

“We have completed construction of nearly 6,000 flats in 63 towers, moving the long-delayed projects closer to possession. We are expediting the work in order to complete the task as per the terms mentioned in the resolution plan,” Suraksha Group’s chief executive officer Abhijit Gohi told HT.

The first set of homebuyers to benefit are those buying possession in projects including Kosmos, Klassic, Kensington Boulevard Apartments, Kensington Park Apartments and Kensington Park Heights.

In Kosmos, OCs have been issued for 11 towers with 1,078 flats, while six towers with 674 flats have been cleared in Klassic. Kensington Boulevard Apartments has received approvals for nine towers, comprising 818 flats, and five towers with 565 flats have been cleared in the Kensington Park projects, said Suraksha Group.

Jaypee Wish Town is an integrated township with 10 residential projects and 159 towers.

Launched in 2010–11, the homes were originally promised by 2014–15. However, prolonged court cases and financial strain at Jaypee Infratech brought construction to a halt for over a decade, said Suraksha Group officials.

On March 7, 2023, the National Company Law Tribunal approved Suraksha Group’s resolution plan to takeover the stalled projects. The takeover was completed on May 24, 2024 after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upheld the plan and asked Suraksha Group to pay ₹1,335 crore towards farmers’ compensation to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

After getting approval, construction was already underway in 62 towers across four projects — Kosmos, Klassic, Kensington Boulevard, and Kensington Park Apartments and Heights — impacting more than 6,200 homebuyers, said Suraksha Group officials.

“We are committed to deliver apartments to buyers who have waited for years. With 63 towers completed, OCs in hand for 31 towers and applications filed for the remaining 32, construction on the balance towers is out on fast-track,” the Suraksha Group’s CEO added.