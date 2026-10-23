Thieves break into locked flat at upscale high-rise in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Unidentified suspects allegedly burgled a locked flat of an upscale high-rise society in Greater Noida’s sector Zeta 1 late Wednesday night and made off with jewellery among other valuable things, police officials said on Thursday.

According to police, there were no signs of forced entry into the flat as the main door remained intact. (Reprsentational image)

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According to police, there were no signs of forced entry into the flat as the main door remained intact.

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“Prima facie, it appears that the suspect was aware of the jewellery and the keys… Of the three rooms, only one room had been checked (by suspects), where two almirahs were kept. The suspect touched one almirah to get the keys to another safe, where the jewellery was stored,” said an investigator.

In her police complaint, seen by HT, the victim, a teacher by profession and resident of ATS Dolce society, said, “On Thursday, around 12.20am, when my daughter and I returned from our native place in Bihar, we found the almirah locks opened and the items including jewellery were missing from it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the woman who lives with her parents in the flat in Tower 5, had gone to attend a family function in her native town in Bihar on October 17. “We were alerted by them about the theft on Thursday around 10am,” said the officer, adding that there were no CCTV cameras installed on the balcony or in the passage area leading to the flat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the woman who lives with her parents in the flat in Tower 5, had gone to attend a family function in her native town in Bihar on October 17. “We were alerted by them about the theft on Thursday around 10am,” said the officer, adding that there were no CCTV cameras installed on the balcony or in the passage area leading to the flat. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigation found that the family had hired a house help around three months ago who is being interrogated, said officials.

The victim’s relative said, “The house help was hired through a society member. The estimated value of the jewellery would be revealed after my victim relative’s father, a retired government employee from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, returns home on Friday. We found liquor bottles and two empty glasses in the room.”

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Police said a case of theft was registered at the Surajpur police station on Thursday and an investigation is underway and CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity are being scanned.