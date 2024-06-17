Three arrested for ramming car into three cops in Noida

Noida: Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly hitting a 30-year-old police sub-inspector (S-I) and a head constable with their car in Sector 50, Noida, on June 9, police said on Sunday, adding that the S-I suffered a major leg fracture and the head constable sustained ligament injury on his leg. Police identified the suspects as Nitesh Gupta, 22, Tushar Kalra, 20, both residents of Sector 41 and journalism students at a private university in Sector 125, and their friend Naveen Awana, 21, a resident of Sector 108. (HT Photo)

Police identified the suspects as Nitesh Gupta, 22, Tushar Kalra, 20, both residents of Sector 41 and journalism students at a private university in Sector 125, and their friend Naveen Awana, 21, a resident of Sector 108.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“On June 9, around 12.30am, I went to give a duty chart to head constable Vikas Malik, 35, posted at Morna police outpost of Sector 24 police station. After the meeting, when we were chatting close to the police outpost in Sector 50, a black Mahindra Thar approached us and its occupants enquired about some address,” said S-I Ajay Malik, posted in police lines, in his complaint.

“When I said that we did not know, the car occupants misbehaved and hurled abuse at us. When we asked them not to abuse and were about to alert the police control room (PCR), they fled the scene,” Malik added.

“When I was about to take out my car to leave, they returned to the spot and hit my vehicle. The collision was so intense that I was thrown out. The head constable also sustained injuries,” Ajay Malik said in the complaint.

The S-I said after the accident, he fell unconscious “… but I had somehow already managed to note down the registration number of the car, he added”.

Later, he lodged a complaint at the Sector 49 police station.

The S-I is currently on bed-rest as doctors have operated upon his leg. He also alleged that the car occupants were drunk.

“On the complaint of the sub-inspector, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 49 police station on June 14, and the three accused were arrested on Sunday,” said station house officer (Sector 49) Anuj Kumar Saini.

The SUV belongs to Nitesh Gupta and at the time of the incident he was behind the wheel, the officer said, adding, “The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed close to the spot.”