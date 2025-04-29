Three policemen suspended for locking up BJP office bearer in police station

The Ghaziabad police suspended three police personnel who allegedly manhandled an office bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s city unit and also put him in the lock-up of the Nandgram police station during an incident on the night of April 26. Police said that they registered an FIR against the erring policemen the next day and also suspended them. BJP leader Dheeraj Shama said that during a dispute between two parties he visited the police station. However, during conversation, the policemen got aggressive and manhandled him besides they allegedly also took away his mobile phone, keys of my car and also put him in the lockup (HT Photos)

Police on Monday said that they suspended one of their sub-inspectors and two head constables in connection with the incident. “The three personnel have been suspended, and an inquiry is underway. We have also registered an FIR on the complaint given to us. Investigation is on,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police of city zone.

In his complaint, BJP leader Dheeraj Shama said he had gone to the police station for some work.

“There was a dispute between two parties, and one of them was known to me. So, I went to the police station with them. However, during conversation, the policemen got aggressive and manhandled me besides they also took away my mobile phone, keys of my car and also holed me in the lockup. Upon this, party office bearers arrived and freed me up,” Sharma said.

Mayank Goel, city president of the BJP, said that Sharma was allegedly manhandled by the policemen.

“There are a lot of injuries on his body, and he was locked up in the lockup for 20 minutes. The behaviour of the policemen was very harsh and uncalled for. It was after our intervention that a complaint was taken up and FIR lodged,” Goel added.

In connection with the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) at Nandgram police station on April 27.

However, police said that after Sharma was sent for getting a medical examination done at the MMG hospital, a group of 15-20 people arrived and allegedly tried to exert pressure on the medical officer of the emergency. “The doctor at the emergency has given us a complaint that the men misbehaved with the hospital staff and were also pressurizing to add grievous injuries to the medical report in order to levy stringent sections in the FIR. A detailed complaint and a report is given to us in this regard and an inquiry is underway before taking any legal action,” DCP added.