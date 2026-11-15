Three siblings killed as tractor-trailer rams motorcycle amid fog in UP’s Sitapur

Three siblings were killed after a tractor-trailer allegedly rammed their motorcycle amid dense fog on the Laharpur-Tambaur road in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district early Sunday, police said. Three siblings killed in motorcycle accident involving tractor-trailer in Sitapur

The accident took place near a petrol pump in Rihar village, around 68 km from the district headquarters, at around 6 am on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Pooja Devi (23), Gayatri (19) and Yash Pal (21), children of Tuka Ram and residents of Devpalpur village in Tambaur. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination after completion of inquest proceedings.

According to preliminary information, the siblings were returning from Laharpur when the speeding tractor-trailer hit their motorcycle near the Rihar petrol pump. Poor visibility due to fog is suspected to have contributed to the accident.

Laharpur circle officer (CO) Abhishek Kumar said police had seized a tractor-trailer and initiated further legal proceedings.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and searching for the tractor-trailer driver, the CO