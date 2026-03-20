Trafficked Jharkhand girl rescued from Greater Noida house

Greater Noida: A 17-year-old girl who was trafficked from Jharkhand at the age of 11 and brought to Greater Noida, was rescued on Thursday and sent to “One Stop Crisis Centre” after the National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labor (NCCEBL), which fights against slavery, approached the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Wednesday. “It is not entirely confinement as they had given her freedom to go wherever she wanted in the city, but not to her hometown. The case will be registered after submitting a detailed report to senior officials,” said Tehsildar Jyotsana Singh. (HT Photo)

In a letter written to the district administration, the NCCEBL shared that the minor was trafficked from her hometown in Jharkhand to Gujarat and then to Greater Noida at the age of 11. Nirmal Gorana, convener of NCCEBL, told HT, “We received information about the trafficking around two days ago, when the girl somehow managed to call her elder sister, 28.”

Subsequently, the NCCEBL investigated and found the minor’s address. “The minor was trafficked after the death of her mother in 2020. As her elder siblings were married, the employer (acquaintance), on the pretext of care, took her to Gujarat and then Greater Noida. We were informed that she was also assaulted over petty issues like mistakenly placing utensils in another place,” said Gorana.

Ashutosh Gupta, SDM, Sadar, said, “A team under the supervision of Telsidar, Jyotsana Singh was sent to investigate and rescue the minor from Gama 1.”

Tehsildar Jyotsana Singh told HT, “We have rescued the girl and admitted her to the One Stop Crisis Centre as her father and sister are yet to arrive. It was revealed that the girl was hired by a Greater Noida couple to take care of their child, who is now seven. Initially, they took her to Gujarat and after two-and-a-half years moved to Greater Noida. The girl was involved all the household work, from taking care of their child to cooking. The couple were not allowing her to go to her home. But they deposited ₹3.5 lakh into her bank account as salary.”

“It is not entirely confinement as they had given her freedom to go wherever she wanted in the city, but not to her hometown. The case will be registered after submitting a detailed report to senior officials,” added Singh.”